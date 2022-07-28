Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

