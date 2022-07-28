Atria Investments LLC Buys 183 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,845 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $240.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

