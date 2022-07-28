Atria Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

