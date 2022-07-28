Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 30,121 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,329,000 after buying an additional 2,894,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $44,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.6 %
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
