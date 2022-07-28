Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,658 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,620,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.52. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $140.01.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

