Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $306.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $275.57 and a one year high of $374.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.25.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

