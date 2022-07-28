Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117,223.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,208 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192,806 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

