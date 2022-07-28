Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth $112,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.80.

FirstService stock opened at $131.61 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $834.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.



FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

