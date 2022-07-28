Atria Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Novanta by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.07. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average of $132.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

