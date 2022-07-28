Atria Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $89.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

