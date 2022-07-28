Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.01 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

