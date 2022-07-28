Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $23,101,260. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

