Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,021,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701,113 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after purchasing an additional 486,068 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,698,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.