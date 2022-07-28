Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Chegg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

