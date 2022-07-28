Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,587 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 4.04% of RH Tactical Rotation ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,333,000.

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Stock Performance

RH Tactical Rotation ETF stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

