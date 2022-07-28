Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AerCap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

