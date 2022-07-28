Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,939,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

