Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $133.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 35.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 87.56%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.