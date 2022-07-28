Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.29 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.