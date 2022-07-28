Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 78.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

