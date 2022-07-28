Atria Investments LLC Sells 130 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $102.14 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.