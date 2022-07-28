Atria Investments LLC Sells 235 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.9 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

