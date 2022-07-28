Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,751 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

