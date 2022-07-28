Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
Cameco Stock Performance
NYSE CCJ opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -228.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
