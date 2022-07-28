Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 1,438 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 640 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of £9,203.20 ($11,088.19).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Michael Tobin bought 851 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($13.86) per share, with a total value of £9,786.50 ($11,790.96).

On Monday, June 6th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($15.84) per share, with a total value of £14,609.65 ($17,601.99).

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Tobin acquired 757 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £9,841 ($11,856.63).

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Tobin bought 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £39,204.48 ($47,234.31).

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin bought 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($17.59) per share, with a total value of £19,724.60 ($23,764.58).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.00) per share, with a total value of £19,521.60 ($23,520.00).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin bought 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($18.92) per share, with a total value of £48,151.90 ($58,014.34).

Audioboom Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 630 ($7.59) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,056.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,579.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 602.50 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £102.61 million and a PE ratio of 1,750.00.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

