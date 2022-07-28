Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89,127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ATHM opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.