Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,467,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $234.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.