Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,467,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $234.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

