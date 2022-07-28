Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $23.73 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $6,229,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 156.6% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average is $135.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

