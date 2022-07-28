Ball (BALL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

