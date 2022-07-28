BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 38.21%.

BancFirst Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

BANF opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $107.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,011,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BancFirst by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $583,428.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,089 shares of company stock worth $13,301,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

