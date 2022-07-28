Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

