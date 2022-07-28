Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.1 %

Baxter International stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. Baxter International has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

