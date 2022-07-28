Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.38.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Baxter International Trading Up 0.1 %
Baxter International stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. Baxter International has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.
Baxter International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.