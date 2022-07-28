Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

