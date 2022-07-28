Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

