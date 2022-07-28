Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.97 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,222,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It sells its products through a two-tier sales model comprising 50,972 distributors and 1,063,720 associates.

