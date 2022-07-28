Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $504.17.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $374.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.27. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.