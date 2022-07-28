Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen stock opened at $212.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.40. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

