BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackLine worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in BlackLine by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 13,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $63.46 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

