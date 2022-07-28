Bluegreen Vacations’ (BVH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $530.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.