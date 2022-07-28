BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $7.64 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlueLinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.64 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NYSE BXC opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $718.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

