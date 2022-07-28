Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE BSX opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 358,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

