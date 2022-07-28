Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,725 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

