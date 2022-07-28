Brokerages Set Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) PT at $252.50

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

