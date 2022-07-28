Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

TCBI opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,857. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,116,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

