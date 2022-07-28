Brokers Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.50 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.11.

ENB opened at C$57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.68. The stock has a market cap of C$115.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.84%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

