Brokers Offer Predictions for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $41.30 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $42.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $38.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.75 EPS.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $587.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $610.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.