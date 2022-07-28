Brokers Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion.
TELUS Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of T opened at C$29.00 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$27.34 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$40.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 102.98%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
