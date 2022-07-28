Brokers Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TU opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

