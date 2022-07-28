Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $200,315,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

