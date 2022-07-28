Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $200,315,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BAM opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

