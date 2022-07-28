Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

